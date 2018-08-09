Sequential Brands Group (SQBG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Sequential Brands Group (NASDAQ:SQBG) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $42.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.70 million. Sequential Brands Group had a positive return on equity of 5.81% and a negative net margin of 112.42%.

Shares of Sequential Brands Group traded down $0.05, reaching $2.10, during trading on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 439,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,893. The firm has a market cap of $136.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of -0.16. Sequential Brands Group has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Get Sequential Brands Group alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on SQBG shares. ValuEngine lowered Sequential Brands Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Roth Capital set a $2.00 target price on Sequential Brands Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.25.

In other news, Director Leonard Stewart, Jr. purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.58 per share, for a total transaction of $47,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 137,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,441.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Leonard Stewart, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 137,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,863. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

About Sequential Brands Group

Sequential Brands Group, Inc owns, promotes, markets, and licenses a portfolio of consumer brands in the United States and internationally. It offers products in the apparel, footwear, eyewear, fashion accessories, and home goods categories under the Jessica Simpson, AND1, Avia, GAIAM, Joe's Jeans, Ellen Tracy, Emeril Lagasse, William Rast, Heelys, Revo, Caribbean Joe, DVS, The Franklin Mint, Linens N Things, SPRI, Nevados, and FUL brand names; and food, wine, magazines, books, and other print and digital content categories under the Martha Stewart brand name.

Featured Article: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for Sequential Brands Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sequential Brands Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.