Sempra Energy (SRE) Stake Decreased by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,119 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $4,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SRE. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co bought a new position in Sempra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $145,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sempra Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $185,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in Sempra Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sempra Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sempra Energy opened at $115.07 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $30.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.42. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $100.49 and a 12-month high of $122.97.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Sempra Energy had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 5.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.895 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 29th. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.05%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SRE. Bank of America increased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Argus increased their price objective on Sempra Energy to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. TheStreet raised Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. ValuEngine cut Sempra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 price objective on Sempra Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.11.

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

