Sempra Energy (SRE) PT Raised to $121.00 at Bank of America

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Bank of America from $118.00 to $121.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Bank of America’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.15% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Sempra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $118.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. ValuEngine lowered Sempra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Sempra Energy from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Argus raised Sempra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sempra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.11.

Shares of SRE stock opened at $115.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.42. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $100.49 and a one year high of $122.97.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 1.45%. Sempra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. research analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Sempra Energy by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its position in Sempra Energy by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 7,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Sempra Energy by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in Sempra Energy by 91.9% in the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 6,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Sempra Energy by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

