Selfkey (KEY) Price Reaches $0.0072 on Exchanges

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 9th. One Selfkey token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000115 BTC on major exchanges including RightBTC, Kucoin, OKEx and Binance. During the last seven days, Selfkey has traded 32.6% lower against the dollar. Selfkey has a total market capitalization of $17.58 million and $2.57 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005370 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003248 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015942 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00009856 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000385 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.59 or 0.00343110 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00196912 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000177 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00013733 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $503.00 or 0.07994948 BTC.

Selfkey Token Profile

Selfkey was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,428,461,491 tokens. Selfkey’s official website is selfkey.org . The official message board for Selfkey is medium.com/selfkey . Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Selfkey Token Trading

Selfkey can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Tidex, OKEx, RightBTC, Kucoin and Gatecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Selfkey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Selfkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

