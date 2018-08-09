Selective Insurance Group (SIGI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd.

Shares of SIGI traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.65. 107,422 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,203. Selective Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $46.28 and a fifty-two week high of $62.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.28.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.13. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $651.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Selective Insurance Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.15%.

In related news, Director Terrence W. Cavanaugh bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $61.47 per share, with a total value of $61,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J Brian Thebault sold 16,923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total transaction of $1,001,164.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIGI. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 103,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,573,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth $277,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 9.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 154,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,357,000 after acquiring an additional 13,885 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates in four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus (E&S) Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

