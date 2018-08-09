Select Medical Holdings Co. (SEM) EVP Michael E. Tarvin Sells 39,907 Shares

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) EVP Michael E. Tarvin sold 39,907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.47, for a total transaction of $816,896.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 395,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,103,336.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of SEM opened at $19.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $15.85 and a 12-month high of $21.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.37.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The health services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Select Medical had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Select Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Select Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the second quarter valued at about $400,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Select Medical by 2,189.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,738 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Select Medical during the first quarter worth about $136,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Select Medical during the second quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Select Medical during the first quarter worth about $215,000. 75.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates acute care hospitals (LTCHs), inpatient rehabilitation facilities (IRFs), outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational medicine centers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Long Term Acute Care, Inpatient Rehabilitation, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

