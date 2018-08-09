Sei Investments Co. Reduces Stake in Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock (SCHW)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock (NYSE:SCHW) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 887,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 172,296 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.07% of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock worth $45,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock by 118.6% during the first quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock in the second quarter worth $115,000. Well Done LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock in the first quarter worth $118,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock by 157.6% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock by 6,692.5% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 3,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547 shares during the period. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price target on Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.80.

Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock stock opened at $50.50 on Thursday. Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock has a 12-month low of $38.06 and a 12-month high of $60.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.56.

Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 30.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. This is a boost from Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock’s payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

In other news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 190,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.75, for a total value of $10,048,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 641,855 shares of company stock worth $36,835,999. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

