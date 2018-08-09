Sei Investments Co. Reduces Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (EA)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 386,552 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 29,534 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.13% of Electronic Arts worth $54,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 159.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 763 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 781.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 952 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 33,333.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $128.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $39.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.84. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.63 and a 12-month high of $151.26.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The game software company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 25.31%. sell-side analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Electronic Arts news, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 16,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.12, for a total transaction of $2,118,374.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick Soderlund sold 66,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.80, for a total transaction of $8,688,651.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 151,198 shares in the company, valued at $19,776,698.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 205,692 shares of company stock worth $27,399,480. 2.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush set a $138.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Argus upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.95.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

