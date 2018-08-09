Sei Investments Co. Has $94.98 Million Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 132.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 993,878 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 566,366 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $94,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 14.0% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 16,156 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. MRJ Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4.1% during the first quarter. MRJ Capital Inc. now owns 60,600 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 27.4% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 33,599 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 7,220 shares in the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 29.8% during the first quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 52,479 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,488,000 after acquiring an additional 12,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% during the first quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,031 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on LOW. Zacks Investment Research raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Loop Capital set a $115.00 price target on Lowe’s Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Argus lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.71.

NYSE:LOW opened at $98.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.32. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.76 and a 52-week high of $108.98.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $17.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.44 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 66.36% and a net margin of 5.55%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 24th. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 43.74%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, SVP Matthew V. Hollifield sold 12,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $1,230,760.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It offers a line of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. The company provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, tools and hardware, appliances, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, paint, millwork, flooring, and kitchens, as well as outdoor power equipment.

