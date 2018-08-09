Sei Investments Co. Has $113.53 Million Position in ASML Holding NV (ASML)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 573,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 39,940 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.13% of ASML worth $113,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter worth about $168,000. Institutional investors own 16.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $213.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.34, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10. ASML Holding NV has a 52 week low of $148.95 and a 52 week high of $221.66.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. ASML had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 22.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. equities analysts forecast that ASML Holding NV will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ASML. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of ASML from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “$215.26” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of ASML from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. ASML has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.43.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Holistic lithography solutions.

