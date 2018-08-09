Sei Investments Co. Buys 648,084 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 24.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,328,605 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 648,084 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 0.5% of Sei Investments Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.07% of Cisco Systems worth $142,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winfield Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 121.0% in the first quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 4,671 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at $5,331,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 29.6% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,095,433 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,873,000 after acquiring an additional 478,673 shares in the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.1% in the first quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 96,427 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 83.3% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,763,002 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,615,000 after acquiring an additional 801,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $43.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $206.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.36 and a 12 month high of $46.37.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. Cisco Systems had a positive return on equity of 19.48% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 6th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 5th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.40%.

In other news, EVP David Goeckeler sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total value of $1,514,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 490,458 shares in the company, valued at $21,222,117.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Argus increased their target price on Cisco Systems to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, April 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.42.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol (IP) based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products, including fixed-configuration and modular switches, and storage products that provide connectivity to end users, workstations, IP phones, wireless access points, and servers; and next-generation network routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks for mobile, data, voice, and video applications.

