Secure Trust Bank (STB) Rating Increased to Reduce at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) to a reduce rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Numis Securities reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 1,951 ($25.26) target price on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,873 ($24.25) price target on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research note on Monday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,140.20 ($27.70).

Get Secure Trust Bank alerts:

Shares of STB traded down GBX 20 ($0.26) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,615 ($20.91). The company had a trading volume of 2,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,657. Secure Trust Bank has a 52 week low of GBX 1,485.20 ($19.23) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,500 ($32.36).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 30th will be issued a GBX 19 ($0.25) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%.

About Secure Trust Bank

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides retail banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates in six segments: Real Estate Finance, Asset Finance, Commercial Finance, Personal Lending, Motor Finance, and Retail Finance. The Real Estate Finance segment provides finance for commercial and residential real estate developments and investments, as well as for mixed development projects.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Secure Trust Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Trust Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.