Secure Trust Bank Plc (STB) Announces GBX 19 Dividend

Secure Trust Bank Plc (LON:STB) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share on Friday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Secure Trust Bank traded down GBX 20 ($0.26), reaching GBX 1,615 ($20.91), during midday trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. 2,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,657. Secure Trust Bank has a 1-year low of GBX 1,485.20 ($19.23) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,500 ($32.36).

Get Secure Trust Bank alerts:

STB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,873 ($24.25) target price on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Peel Hunt cut shares of Secure Trust Bank to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($20.71) target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,951 ($25.26) target price on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Secure Trust Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,140.20 ($27.70).

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides retail banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates in six segments: Real Estate Finance, Asset Finance, Commercial Finance, Personal Lending, Motor Finance, and Retail Finance. The Real Estate Finance segment provides finance for commercial and residential real estate developments and investments, as well as for mixed development projects.

Read More: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Trust Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Trust Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.