Second Sight Medical Products (EYES) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical device company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 million. Second Sight Medical Products had a negative net margin of 387.35% and a negative return on equity of 307.76%.
Shares of EYES opened at $1.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $109.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 3.08. Second Sight Medical Products has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $2.58.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EYES shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Second Sight Medical Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Second Sight Medical Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Second Sight Medical Products and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th.
Second Sight Medical Products Company Profile
Second Sight Medical Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets prosthetic devices to restore functional vision of blind individuals in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. It offers Argus II System, which treats outer retinal degenerations, such as retinitis pigmentosa.
Read More: Diversification Important in Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Second Sight Medical Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Second Sight Medical Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.