Second Sight Medical Products (EYES) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical device company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 million. Second Sight Medical Products had a negative net margin of 387.35% and a negative return on equity of 307.76%.

Shares of EYES opened at $1.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $109.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 3.08. Second Sight Medical Products has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $2.58.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EYES shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Second Sight Medical Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Second Sight Medical Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Second Sight Medical Products and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th.

In other Second Sight Medical Products news, Director Gregg Williams bought 43,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.92 per share, for a total transaction of $84,178.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Edward David Randolph sold 16,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total transaction of $31,405.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,448.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 302,294 shares of company stock worth $549,294 and have sold 27,213 shares worth $54,164. 34.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets prosthetic devices to restore functional vision of blind individuals in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. It offers Argus II System, which treats outer retinal degenerations, such as retinitis pigmentosa.

