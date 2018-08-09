SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (SEAS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.33.

SEAS has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “$22.32” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. Citigroup lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th.

In other news, insider Jack Roddy sold 9,714 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total transaction of $179,903.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,863 shares in the company, valued at $3,423,662.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 99.2% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 5,080 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $176,000. Institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

SeaWorld Entertainment opened at $25.35 on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.71 and a beta of 0.77. SeaWorld Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $10.42 and a fifty-two week high of $26.26.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $391.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.29 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative net margin of 15.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.89%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.05) earnings per share. analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates marine-life theme park under the SeaWorld brand in San Diego, Orlando, and San Antonio; Busch Gardens theme parks, which are family-oriented destinations with foreign geographic settings in Tampa and Williamsburg; and water parks under the Aquatica brand name in Orlando, San Antonio, and San Diego.

