Seaport Global Securities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Quaker Chemical Corp (KWR)

Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities lowered their Q3 2019 EPS estimates for Quaker Chemical in a report released on Monday, August 6th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will earn $1.81 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.82.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.13. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $221.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.72 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Quaker Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quaker Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. B. Riley set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Quaker Chemical and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research report on Friday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.83.

Shares of Quaker Chemical opened at $168.34 on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Quaker Chemical has a 1-year low of $129.98 and a 1-year high of $178.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.34.

In other news, VP Joseph A. Berquist sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.84, for a total transaction of $85,420.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,949,455.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP D Jeffry Benoliel sold 6,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.01, for a total transaction of $960,273.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,832,463.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,201 shares of company stock worth $1,462,486 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 391.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in Quaker Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Quaker Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Quaker Chemical by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Quaker Chemical by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia/Pacific, and South America. Its products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive and aerospace production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications.

