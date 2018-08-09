SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Viacom, Inc. Class B (VIAB)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Viacom, Inc. Class B (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 30.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,147 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Viacom, Inc. Class B were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tobam lifted its position in shares of Viacom, Inc. Class B by 28.7% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 1,747,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,694,000 after purchasing an additional 389,915 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in shares of Viacom, Inc. Class B by 232.2% during the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 30,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 21,303 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viacom, Inc. Class B during the second quarter worth approximately $8,962,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viacom, Inc. Class B by 11.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 5,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Viacom, Inc. Class B in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,488,000. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAB opened at $28.62 on Thursday. Viacom, Inc. Class B has a 52 week low of $22.13 and a 52 week high of $35.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th. Viacom, Inc. Class B’s payout ratio is presently 21.22%.

VIAB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Viacom, Inc. Class B in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Viacom, Inc. Class B from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Viacom, Inc. Class B in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Viacom, Inc. Class B from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Imperial Capital initiated coverage on shares of Viacom, Inc. Class B in a report on Thursday, June 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Viacom, Inc. Class B has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.22.

Viacom, Inc. Class B Company Profile

Viacom, Inc operates media brands that create entertainment content worldwide. The company creates television programs, motion pictures, short-form content, games, consumer products, podcasts, live events, and social media experiences. It operates through two segments, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment.

