SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,771 Shares of Tapestry Inc (TPR)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) by 109.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,230 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,991,736 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $946,546,000 after purchasing an additional 102,136 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,732,309 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $354,187,000 after purchasing an additional 235,496 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,181,700 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $167,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,065 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,352,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 2,479,549 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $115,820,000 after purchasing an additional 79,076 shares in the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Tapestry opened at $45.76 on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Tapestry Inc has a 1 year low of $38.70 and a 1 year high of $55.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.66.
Tapestry Company Profile
Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, belts, sunglasses, watches, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.
