Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (SMG) Shares Bought by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 154.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,940 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $2,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 56.0% during the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 853,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,202,000 after acquiring an additional 37,655 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 80.2% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 4,328 shares during the last quarter. Investment House LLC boosted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.5% during the second quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 226,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro opened at $75.97 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.23. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a twelve month low of $73.81 and a twelve month high of $110.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.12. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 43.37%. The company had revenue of $994.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 24th. This is an increase from Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 53.81%.

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Katherine Littlefield Hagedorn sold 40,329 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.76, for a total transaction of $3,135,983.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $506,295.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 16,603 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total transaction of $1,428,522.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,673,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,348,528,322.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 230,829 shares of company stock worth $18,824,337 over the last ninety days. 29.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SMG. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $88.75.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, including lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

