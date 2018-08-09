Scotiabank Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Southern (SO)

Southern (NYSE:SO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Scotiabank in a report released on Thursday. They currently have a $44.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 6.14% from the company’s current price.

SO has been the topic of a number of other reports. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Southern in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Howard Weil initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.53.

Shares of SO stock opened at $46.88 on Thursday. Southern has a 52-week low of $42.38 and a 52-week high of $53.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.04.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.11. Southern had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Southern will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Southern by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,329,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,828,317,000 after purchasing an additional 374,521 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Southern by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 38,962,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,740,063,000 after purchasing an additional 17,572,472 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Southern by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 17,342,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $803,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552,028 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its stake in Southern by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 9,318,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $416,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Southern by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,181,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $320,752,000 after purchasing an additional 80,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.00% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, New Jersey, Florida, Tennessee, and Maryland, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas midstream operations.

