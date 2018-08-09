Scotiabank Downgrades New Gold (NGD) to Sector Perform

Scotiabank cut shares of New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Gold from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of New Gold from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $2.20 to $1.60 in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of New Gold from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of New Gold from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of New Gold from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.02.

NGD traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.18. The company had a trading volume of 202,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,056,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.28. New Gold has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $4.25.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in New Gold by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,615,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,680,000 after acquiring an additional 539,254 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in New Gold by 2,583.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,697,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633,956 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in New Gold by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,273,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 350,674 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in New Gold by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 103,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 21,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in New Gold by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,492,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,850,000 after acquiring an additional 504,900 shares during the last quarter. 51.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; the Mesquite mine located in Imperial County, California, the United States; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

