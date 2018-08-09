Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Kelman Lazarov Inc. lessened its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 31.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,611 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 4.3% of Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Kelman Lazarov Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $8,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHZ. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 168.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $174,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.44 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.07 and a 52 week high of $52.82.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1126 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 1st.

