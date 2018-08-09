Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) Holdings Boosted by Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 32.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,299 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY owned approximately 0.09% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $4,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $118,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 168.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $174,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 48.2% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF opened at $50.44 on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.07 and a 52-week high of $52.82.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1126 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 1st.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.