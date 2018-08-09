Schneider National (SNDR) Price Target Raised to $31.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Schneider National from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Schneider National from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Schneider National from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schneider National from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Schneider National has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.33.

Shares of SNDR opened at $27.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Schneider National has a 12-month low of $20.18 and a 12-month high of $30.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Schneider National had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Schneider National’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Schneider National will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Schneider National’s payout ratio is currently 25.53%.

In other Schneider National news, insider Steven J. Matheys sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total value of $808,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 778,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,991,274.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 43.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schneider National by 39.3% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,202,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,620,000 after purchasing an additional 339,261 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the first quarter worth about $251,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schneider National by 73.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 17,742 shares in the last quarter. Clinton Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the second quarter worth about $1,120,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schneider National by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,345,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,133,000 after purchasing an additional 6,542 shares in the last quarter. 24.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature-controlled, final mile delivery, and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

