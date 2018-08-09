Saul Centers Inc (BFS) to Post FY2018 Earnings of $3.10 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS) – Analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Saul Centers in a research report issued on Sunday, August 5th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $3.10 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.22. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Saul Centers’ FY2019 earnings at $3.36 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Saul Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. B. Riley set a $54.00 target price on Saul Centers and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.50.

Shares of Saul Centers opened at $54.87 on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. Saul Centers has a 12-month low of $46.71 and a 12-month high of $65.43.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Saul Centers by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,909,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,311,000 after buying an additional 45,044 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Saul Centers by 5.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 223,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,384,000 after buying an additional 12,027 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Saul Centers by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 203,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,886,000 after buying an additional 3,184 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Saul Centers by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 195,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,981,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Saul Centers by 7.3% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 145,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,805,000 after buying an additional 9,973 shares during the period. 45.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Scott V. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.59, for a total transaction of $191,065.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,655. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO B Francis Saul II purchased 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.51 per share, for a total transaction of $37,132.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,813,303.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 49.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 17th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 16th. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is 65.41%.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 58 properties which includes (a) 49 community and neighborhood shopping centers and six mixed-use properties with approximately 9.2 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

