Sather Financial Group Inc Sells 2,100 Shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (BUD)

Sather Financial Group Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,688 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev were worth $875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 3.6% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 127,464 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $14,014,000 after purchasing an additional 4,415 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev during the second quarter worth $232,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 18.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,393 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 85.8% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,900 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Omnia Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 130.1% during the first quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 5.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anheuser Busch Inbev opened at $100.75 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a fifty-two week low of $91.70 and a fifty-two week high of $126.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.97.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The consumer goods maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.01). Anheuser Busch Inbev had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The firm had revenue of $14.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Anheuser Busch Inbev NV will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BUD. Societe Generale raised shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. HSBC raised shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anheuser Busch Inbev has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.04.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Chernigivske, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Klinskoye, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, Sibirskaya Korona, and Skol.

