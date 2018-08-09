Sandy Spring Bank Lowers Holdings in Allergan plc (AGN)

Sandy Spring Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,226 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Allergan were worth $2,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its position in Allergan by 156.2% during the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Allergan by 3,193.3% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in Allergan by 46.1% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Allergan by 34.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Allergan during the first quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

AGN has been the subject of several research reports. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Allergan in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $213.00 price objective on shares of Allergan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allergan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Cowen set a $255.00 target price on shares of Allergan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Allergan from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.48.

In related news, EVP William Meury sold 24,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total value of $3,775,860.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGN opened at $185.73 on Wednesday. Allergan plc has a twelve month low of $142.81 and a twelve month high of $245.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Allergan had a negative net margin of 10.29% and a positive return on equity of 8.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.02 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Allergan plc will post 16.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.61%.

Allergan plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes medical aesthetics, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates through US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International segments. The company offers a portfolio of products that provide treatment for the central nervous system, gastroenterology, women's health and urology, ophthalmology, neurosciences, medical aesthetics, dermatology, plastic surgery, liver disease, inflammation, metabolic syndromes, and fibrosis, as well as Alzheimer's disease.

