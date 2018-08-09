Sandy Spring Bank Has $1.30 Million Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT)

Sandy Spring Bank decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,477 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,544,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,110 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8,236.5% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,658,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,045,000 after purchasing an additional 10,530,598 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,254,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,641,000 after purchasing an additional 630,102 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 61.4% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,998,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282,572 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 13.6% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,809,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,436,000 after purchasing an additional 335,789 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $83.72 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $82.81 and a 52 week high of $88.76.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd were given a $0.257 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 1st. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

