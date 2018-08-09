Sandy Spring Bank Cuts Holdings in MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV (MKC)

Sandy Spring Bank decreased its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 6.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV were worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MKC. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,205,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV by 5,455.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 338,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,350,000 after purchasing an additional 332,859 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV by 10,866.4% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 265,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 262,858 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV during the 1st quarter valued at about $22,839,000. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its position in MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 488,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,005,000 after purchasing an additional 207,292 shares during the period. 78.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $123.00 price target on shares of MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Vertical Group cut shares of MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.25.

NYSE:MKC opened at $120.97 on Wednesday. MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV has a fifty-two week low of $92.93 and a fifty-two week high of $122.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 28th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.09. MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 6th. MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.83%.

In related news, Director Alan D. Wilson sold 158,600 shares of MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $17,446,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 212,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,418,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael R. Smith sold 8,000 shares of MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $959,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,728,804.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Industrial. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

