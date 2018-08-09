Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Has $539,000 Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 92.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 62,234 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 421.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,427,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,576,000 after buying an additional 2,769,926 shares during the period. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $262,139,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 17,180,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,837,317,000 after buying an additional 1,804,721 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth about $181,162,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 228,054,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,079,128,000 after buying an additional 1,627,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “$111.53” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $119.50 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. opened at $117.79 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $88.08 and a 52-week high of $119.33. The company has a market cap of $401.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 5th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 32.61%.

In related news, CEO Gordon Smith sold 30,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.01, for a total transaction of $3,502,957.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Chase & Co Jpmorgan purchased 22,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,000.00 per share, with a total value of $22,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

