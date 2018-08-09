Sanchez Production Partners LP (SNMP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Sanchez Production Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.4508 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, August 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 20th.

Shares of Sanchez Production Partners traded down $1.25, hitting $10.25, during mid-day trading on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. 264,282 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,972. Sanchez Production Partners has a twelve month low of $9.35 and a twelve month high of $13.25.

Get Sanchez Production Partners alerts:

Sanchez Production Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.07).

In other news, Director Eduardo Augusto Sanchez sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total transaction of $365,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Gregory Martin Larberg sold 2,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total value of $25,464.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,158 shares of company stock valued at $692,914.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanchez Production Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. TheStreet upgraded Sanchez Production Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd.

Sanchez Production Partners Company Profile

Sanchez Midstream Partners LP engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of midstream and other energy-related assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Midstream and Production. The Midstream segment engages in gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas, NGLs, and oil.

Featured Article: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Sanchez Production Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanchez Production Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.