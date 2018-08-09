Sanchez Energy (SN) Rating Reiterated by Capital One Financial

Sanchez Energy (NYSE:SN)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Capital One Financial in a research report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Sanchez Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Johnson Rice lowered Sanchez Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Sanchez Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $2.00 target price on Sanchez Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of Sanchez Energy in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.44.

Shares of Sanchez Energy opened at $3.08 on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Sanchez Energy has a 12 month low of $2.78 and a 12 month high of $6.19. The company has a market cap of $374.76 million, a PE ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.07, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Sanchez Energy (NYSE:SN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The energy producer reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.33). Sanchez Energy had a negative return on equity of 13.00% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $259.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.49 million. equities analysts anticipate that Sanchez Energy will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sanchez Energy news, VP Howard J. Sr Thill, Sr. sold 66,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.89, for a total value of $260,303.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 370,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,440,272.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan G. Jackson sold 10,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total value of $39,567.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 131,462 shares in the company, valued at $519,274.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,419 shares of company stock worth $457,294 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Sanchez Energy by 12.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 228,332 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 24,649 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sanchez Energy by 56.3% during the second quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sanchez Energy during the second quarter worth $797,000. Sippican Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Sanchez Energy by 1,572.2% during the second quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 183,945 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 172,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sanchez Energy by 103.3% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 388,554 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 197,446 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

Sanchez Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of U.S. onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It engages in the horizontal development of resources from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. It also holds an undeveloped acreage position in the Tuscaloosa Marine Shale (TMS) in Mississippi and Louisiana.

