Sanchez Energy (SN) Given a $3.00 Price Target by Northland Securities Analysts

Sanchez Energy (NYSE:SN) received a $3.00 price objective from equities researchers at Northland Securities in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the energy producer’s stock. Northland Securities’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 2.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Johnson Rice lowered Sanchez Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised Sanchez Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Sanchez Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $2.00 target price on Sanchez Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, KLR Group downgraded Sanchez Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.39.

Shares of Sanchez Energy opened at $3.08 on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.07. Sanchez Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.78 and a fifty-two week high of $6.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 1.82.

Sanchez Energy (NYSE:SN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The energy producer reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.33). Sanchez Energy had a negative return on equity of 13.00% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $259.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.49 million. equities research analysts expect that Sanchez Energy will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Kirsten A. Hink sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 150,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,532. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan G. Jackson sold 10,017 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total value of $39,567.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 131,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,274.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,419 shares of company stock valued at $457,294. 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Sanchez Energy by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 228,332 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 24,649 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sanchez Energy by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sanchez Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $797,000. Sippican Capital Advisors raised its holdings in Sanchez Energy by 1,572.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 183,945 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 172,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sanchez Energy by 103.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 388,554 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 197,446 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

About Sanchez Energy

Sanchez Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of U.S. onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It engages in the horizontal development of resources from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. It also holds an undeveloped acreage position in the Tuscaloosa Marine Shale (TMS) in Mississippi and Louisiana.

