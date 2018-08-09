salesforce.com, inc. (CRM) Shares Bought by Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,321 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. salesforce.com comprises 3.8% of Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $25,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 64.1% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,047 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. TLP Group LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 353.9% during the first quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 91.9% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 95.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the first quarter worth about $194,000. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Vice Chairman Keith Block sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.82, for a total transaction of $1,268,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,756,154.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sanford Robertson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.05, for a total transaction of $4,021,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 174,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,432,744.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,497,980 and sold 601,268 shares valued at $81,777,761. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com opened at $145.20 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $104.73 billion, a PE ratio of 322.67, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.11. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $87.26 and a 1-year high of $149.35.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The company’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of salesforce.com from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.23.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

