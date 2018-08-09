Saifu Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $109,393.00 (SFU)

Saifu (CURRENCY:SFU) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 9th. Saifu has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $109,393.00 worth of Saifu was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Saifu has traded 40.3% higher against the dollar. One Saifu token can now be purchased for $0.0730 or 0.00001112 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Saifu alerts:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00074119 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006253 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00017366 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008207 BTC.

ION (ION) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00013817 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005422 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003687 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000329 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Saifu Profile

Saifu uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 12th, 2018. Saifu’s total supply is 112,161,073 tokens. The official website for Saifu is saifu.ai . Saifu’s official Twitter account is @AiSaifu and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Saifu

Saifu can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saifu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Saifu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Saifu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Saifu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Saifu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.