SAGE Therapeutics (SAGE) Given a $220.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity set a $220.00 target price on SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of SAGE Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of SAGE Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. They set a buy rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $199.19.

SAGE Therapeutics stock traded up $3.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $150.34. The company had a trading volume of 13,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,571. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.87 and a beta of 2.88. SAGE Therapeutics has a one year low of $59.57 and a one year high of $195.97.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by $1.48. The company had revenue of $90.00 million during the quarter. equities analysts forecast that SAGE Therapeutics will post -8.54 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAGE. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $504,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,538,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 5,593.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 527,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,501,000 after acquiring an additional 204,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 122,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,129,000 after acquiring an additional 28,677 shares in the last quarter.

SAGE Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate comprises brexanolone, a proprietary intravenous formulation of allopregnanolone that has completed III clinical trials for the treatment of post-partum depression (PPD).

