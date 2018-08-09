Saga Communications (SGA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Saga Communications (NYSEAMERICAN:SGA) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, reports. Saga Communications had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 6.18%.

Saga Communications opened at $36.25 on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Saga Communications has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $46.80.

Saga Communications Company Profile

Saga Communications, Inc, a broadcast company, acquires, develops, and operates broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, adult hits, top 40, country, country legends, mainstream/hot/soft adult contemporary, pure oldies, classic rock, and news/talk.

