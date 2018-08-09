Sabra Health Care REIT (SBRA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.75 EPS

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.75, Fidelity Earnings reports. Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 39.69%. The firm had revenue of $166.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.62 million.

Sabra Health Care REIT traded up $0.13, reaching $22.29, during trading on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com. 1,048,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,706,671. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $23.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.07%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SBRA shares. ValuEngine raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “$21.91” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sabra Health Care REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.40.

As of March 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 515 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 380 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 89 Senior Housing communities (?Senior Housing – Leased?), (iii) 24 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (?Senior Housing – Managed?) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), five assets held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 21 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) two mortgage loans, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan, (iv) one pre-development loan and (v) 15 other loans), 13 preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

