Ryder System, Inc. (R) CEO Robert E. Sanchez Sells 27,830 Shares of Stock

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 27,830 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total value of $2,171,853.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,316,961.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Ryder System traded down $0.68, reaching $77.85, on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 2,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,902. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.52. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.65 and a 1 year high of $90.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 20th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This is an increase from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 19th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.92%.

A number of analysts have commented on R shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Ryder System from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Ryder System from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Ryder System in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Ryder System from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.89.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Ryder System by 22.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,766 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ryder System by 11.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its position in Ryder System by 14.7% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 7,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Ryder System by 40.0% during the first quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as ancillary maintenance and fleet support services.

