Ryanair (RYAAY) Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RYAAY. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RYAAY traded down $1.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $99.59. 7,828 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,231. Ryanair has a 52-week low of $98.27 and a 52-week high of $127.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.64.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 21st. The transportation company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Ryanair had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 29.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryanair will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ryanair by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,723 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 6,596 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Ryanair by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 83,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,483,000 after purchasing an additional 24,022 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the 2nd quarter valued at $23,704,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Ryanair by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,539,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $290,053,000 after purchasing an additional 321,859 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Ryanair by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.88% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, Morocco, and Israel. It also offers various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; and markets accommodation services and travel insurance through its Website, as well as engages in the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

