Royal Bank of Canada Increases WSP Global (WSP) Price Target to C$83.00

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$71.00 to C$83.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WSP. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$57.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$66.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$64.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$73.72.

WSP Global traded up C$0.80, hitting C$73.40, during midday trading on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 180,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,024. WSP Global has a 1-year low of C$48.07 and a 1-year high of C$75.42.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.63 by C$0.03. WSP Global had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of C$1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.50 billion.

About WSP Global

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, and internationally. The company's Property & Buildings segment provides technical and management consultancy services, such as structural and mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering; and a range of specialist services, including fire engineering, lighting design, vertical transportation, acoustics, intelligent building systems, audiovisual systems, information technology, facade engineering, and green building design.

