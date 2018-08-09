Royal Bank of Canada Increases Finning International (FTT) Price Target to C$45.00

Finning International (TSE:FTT) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report released on Thursday. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 38.08% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Finning International from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Finning International from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, May 11th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Finning International from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday, May 11th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Finning International from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Finning International from C$37.50 to C$38.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$40.19.

Shares of Finning International stock traded down C$0.35 on Thursday, reaching C$32.59. 225,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,116. Finning International has a 1-year low of C$26.26 and a 1-year high of C$36.48.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37 by C$0.02. Finning International had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The business had revenue of C$1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.60 billion.

In other Finning International news, insider Sebastian Tomas Guridi sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.59, for a total transaction of C$292,233.00. Also, insider Yutronic Pedro Anton Damjanic sold 1,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.20, for a total transaction of C$34,959.60. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,453 shares of company stock worth $384,857.

Finning International Company Profile

Finning International Inc engages in selling, servicing, and renting heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, South America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It serves various industries, including mining, construction, petroleum, and forestry, as well as various power system applications.

