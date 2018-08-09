Royal Bank of Canada Has $395,000 Position in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORT)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT) by 285.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,708 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.30% of VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $433,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF alerts:

MORT opened at $23.71 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF has a one year low of $21.20 and a one year high of $25.30.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MORT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.