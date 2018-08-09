Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Intel (INTC) a $57.00 Price Target

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) has been given a $57.00 price target by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the chip maker’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.95% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, July 16th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $68.00 price objective on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Vetr lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.70 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.76.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of INTC traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.02. 764,674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,748,152. Intel has a 12-month low of $34.38 and a 12-month high of $57.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $230.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.00.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The chip maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. Intel had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 20.07%. The company had revenue of $16.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Intel will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 601 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.69, for a total transaction of $28,661.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,950,664.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 1,251 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.37, for a total value of $60,510.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,065 shares of company stock worth $205,200 in the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTC. BancorpSouth Bank bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,306,000. James Hambro & Partners bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 208.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 448,507 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $20,703,000 after buying an additional 302,961 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Intel by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,465,961 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $252,308,000 after buying an additional 96,813 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 29,756 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the period. 66.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells computer, networking, data storage, and communication platforms worldwide. The company operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.