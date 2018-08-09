Rotork (ROR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Rotork (LON:ROR) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 5.60 ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 5.30 ($0.07) by GBX 0.30 ($0.00), Digital Look Earnings reports. Rotork had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 16.70%.

Shares of Rotork traded up GBX 4.80 ($0.06), hitting GBX 338.10 ($4.38), on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,377,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,300,000. Rotork has a fifty-two week low of GBX 221.30 ($2.86) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 306.80 ($3.97).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be paid a GBX 2.20 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Rotork from GBX 300 ($3.88) to GBX 325 ($4.21) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Rotork to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 320 ($4.14) to GBX 325 ($4.21) in a report on Thursday. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Rotork to an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.66) price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Rotork presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 318.33 ($4.12).

In other Rotork news, insider Jonathan Davis purchased 419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 343 ($4.44) per share, for a total transaction of £1,437.17 ($1,860.41). Insiders purchased 1,270 shares of company stock worth $431,236 over the last 90 days.

About Rotork

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets actuators and flow control products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric actuators and control systems, including intelligent multi-turn and part-turn valve actuators, part-turn/rotary and linear control valve actuators, heavy-duty part-turn/rotary and linear valve actuators, small part-turn/rotary valve actuators, and network control systems, as well as explosion proof actuators, sensors, switches, and controls.

