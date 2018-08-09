Rotork (ROR) Price Target Lowered to GBX 360 at Morgan Stanley

Rotork (LON:ROR) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from GBX 363 ($4.70) to GBX 360 ($4.66) in a report released on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Numis Securities lifted their price target on Rotork from GBX 300 ($3.88) to GBX 310 ($4.01) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.14) price target on shares of Rotork in a research note on Wednesday. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Rotork from GBX 280 ($3.62) to GBX 330 ($4.27) and gave the stock a sector performer rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rotork presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 318.33 ($4.12).

Shares of LON ROR traded up GBX 4.80 ($0.06) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 338.10 ($4.38). 3,377,231 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,300,000. Rotork has a 52-week low of GBX 221.30 ($2.86) and a 52-week high of GBX 306.80 ($3.97).

Rotork (LON:ROR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported GBX 5.60 ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 5.30 ($0.07) by GBX 0.30 ($0.00). Rotork had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 12.45%.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be given a GBX 2.20 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%.

In other Rotork news, insider Jonathan Davis acquired 417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 345 ($4.47) per share, for a total transaction of £1,438.65 ($1,862.33). Over the last quarter, insiders bought 1,270 shares of company stock worth $431,236.

About Rotork

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets actuators and flow control products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric actuators and control systems, including intelligent multi-turn and part-turn valve actuators, part-turn/rotary and linear control valve actuators, heavy-duty part-turn/rotary and linear valve actuators, small part-turn/rotary valve actuators, and network control systems, as well as explosion proof actuators, sensors, switches, and controls.

