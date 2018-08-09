Roth Capital Upgrades Upland Software (UPLD) to “Buy”

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) was upgraded by Roth Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Upland Software from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Upland Software from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Upland Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Upland Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

Get Upland Software alerts:

Shares of Upland Software traded up $0.17, reaching $34.15, during trading hours on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. 7,309 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,803. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Upland Software has a 52-week low of $18.52 and a 52-week high of $37.35. The stock has a market cap of $718.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.37.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $35.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.06 million. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 14.95% and a positive return on equity of 9.06%. The business’s revenue was up 54.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Upland Software will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David May sold 20,000 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $699,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,618,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 40,000 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $1,405,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 283,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,976,105.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 158,665 shares of company stock valued at $5,595,607. 14.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 372,927 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,077,000 after purchasing an additional 13,401 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 184,086 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 28,883 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 163,463 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,537,000 after purchasing an additional 19,663 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 247.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,890 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 64,030 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Upland Software during the 4th quarter worth about $1,515,000. 49.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

Featured Article: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.