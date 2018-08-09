Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Co lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co now owns 1,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

In other news, VP Jason Conley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.78, for a total value of $1,498,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,757,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $278.00 per share, with a total value of $139,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,250 shares of company stock worth $2,751,193 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ROP stock opened at $299.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Roper Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $227.31 and a 52-week high of $312.38. The company has a market cap of $30.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.14.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.19. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 21.99%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.24 EPS. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies Inc will post 11.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.4125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 6th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.52%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ROP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $303.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $293.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.50.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. It operates in four segments: RF Technology; Medical & Scientific Imaging; Industrial Technology; and Energy Systems & Controls. The company offers radio frequency identification (RFID) communication technology and software solutions, including application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security solutions, toll and traffic systems, RFID card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.