Rogers Communications Inc. Class B (RCI) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC trimmed its position in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. Class B (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,366 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,878 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. Class B were worth $8,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RCI. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Rogers Communications Inc. Class B by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,308 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Rogers Communications Inc. Class B during the second quarter worth $239,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Rogers Communications Inc. Class B during the second quarter worth $287,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Rogers Communications Inc. Class B by 20.7% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,226 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Rogers Communications Inc. Class B by 96.6% during the first quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,385 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RCI opened at $51.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Rogers Communications Inc. Class B has a 52-week low of $43.11 and a 52-week high of $54.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.85.

Rogers Communications Inc. Class B (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.28. Rogers Communications Inc. Class B had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications Inc. Class B will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on RCI. ValuEngine upgraded Rogers Communications Inc. Class B from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on Rogers Communications Inc. Class B from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rogers Communications Inc. Class B from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rogers Communications Inc. Class B presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Rogers Communications Inc. Class B Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. The company's Wireless segment offers wireless telecommunications services to consumers and businesses under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications. This segment distributes its products through independent dealer networks, company-owned retail stores, retail chains and convenience stores, e-commerce sites, call centers and outbound telemarketing, and other distribution channels.

