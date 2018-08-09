Rogers Communications Inc. Class B (RCI.B) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. Class B (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$70.38.

Several research analysts have commented on RCI.B shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications Inc. Class B from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Rogers Communications Inc. Class B from C$71.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Rogers Communications Inc. Class B from C$74.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Friday, June 8th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications Inc. Class B from C$67.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications Inc. Class B from C$67.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Friday, July 20th.

Rogers Communications Inc. Class B traded up C$0.38, hitting C$67.72, during mid-day trading on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 413,413 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 906,109. Rogers Communications Inc. Class B has a one year low of C$55.67 and a one year high of C$70.08.

Rogers Communications Inc is a communications and media company. The Company provides wireless communications services, and cable television, Internet, information technology (IT) and telephony services to consumers and businesses. Its segments include Wireless, Cable, Business Solutions and Media. The Wireless segment is engaged in wireless telecommunications operations for Canadian consumers and businesses.

